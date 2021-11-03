Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €88.70 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €88.70 ($104.35) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRW3. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.44 ($99.34).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €68.05 ($80.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $691.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1-year high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.19.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

