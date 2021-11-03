Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.