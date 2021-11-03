Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. The Walt Disney posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 124.8% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 14,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 103,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $121.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.34.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

