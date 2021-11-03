Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Equifax posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

EFX stock opened at $274.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

