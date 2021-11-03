Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.060-$0.120 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.