Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 521694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

