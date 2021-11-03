TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

TEG opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

