Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUR stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.06. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

