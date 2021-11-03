Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 8th (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 8th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HCVIU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

