Artisan Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Lock-Up Period To End on November 10th

Artisan Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARTAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 10th. Artisan Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARTAU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Artisan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

