Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.22.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

