Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 3rd

Bowman Consulting Group’s (NASDAQ:BWMN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bowman Consulting Group had issued 3,690,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $51,660,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,201,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

