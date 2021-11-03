Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $103.84 and last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 15277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.15.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

