Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.00 ($150.59).

EPA SAF opened at €115.18 ($135.51) on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.23.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

