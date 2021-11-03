Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 60441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.22.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

