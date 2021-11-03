Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -346.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.