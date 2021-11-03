Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of EFR opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 194,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

