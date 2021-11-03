KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KE by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,991,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

