Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.55 Million

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $663.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.21 million and the highest is $667.30 million. Bruker reported sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 833,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,932. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. Bruker has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

