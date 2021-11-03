Peony (PNY) Market Cap Hits $24.45 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and $128,265.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 47,438,395 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.