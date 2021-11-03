BonFi Market Cap Reaches $989,192.25 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $989,192.25 and approximately $161,712.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonFi has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

