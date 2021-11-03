ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report sales of $185.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.13 million and the lowest is $185.83 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $606.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.97 million to $611.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $747.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $675.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

