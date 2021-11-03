$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,934. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

