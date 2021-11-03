$129.00 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $129.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,709,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 449.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

