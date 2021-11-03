Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 956,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.