Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.93 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $707.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.51 million to $707.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $861.05 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $876.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.41. The company had a trading volume of 622,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,642. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

