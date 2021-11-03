THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $132.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $16.69 or 0.00026471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00079625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.82 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.58 or 0.07204793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

