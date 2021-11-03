Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 2.4%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 1,212,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,117,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93.

About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

