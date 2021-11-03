Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 35,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 48,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

