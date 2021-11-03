$148.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post sales of $148.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.53 million and the highest is $149.20 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 123,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.88 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

