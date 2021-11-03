BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.05 Million

Brokerages expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report sales of $42.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $169.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.70 million to $173.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $212.26 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $224.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 260,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 770,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,336. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

