Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Shares of LSI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. 538,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

