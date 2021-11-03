Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.67 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

NYSE:AYX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 1,181,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.58.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.