Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.67 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 1,181,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.58.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.