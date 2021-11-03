Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $98.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. 3,045,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.