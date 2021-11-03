$17.05 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report sales of $17.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.98 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $62.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $82.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

SMSI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 124,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $309.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $89,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

