$22.33 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $22.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.40 million and the lowest is $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $33.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $108.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $249,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 129,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

