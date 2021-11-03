Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $461.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.48 million to $466.80 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.43. 430,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.