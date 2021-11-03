Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $712.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.20 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. 1,622,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,169. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

