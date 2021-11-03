PutinCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $252.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $300,710.53 and $252.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,266.14 or 1.00056124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00759311 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

