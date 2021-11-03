PutinCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $252.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $300,710.53 and approximately $252.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,266.14 or 1.00056124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00759311 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

