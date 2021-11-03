Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 104,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,308. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Gaia worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

