Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 104,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,308. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60.
GAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
