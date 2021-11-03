Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $101.00. 1,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

