Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.91. 16,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 65,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

