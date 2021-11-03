Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

NYSE GVA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 280,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

