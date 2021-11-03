S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 0.3%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 715.37 ($9.35) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43). 942,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 976,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($9.46).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 670.05.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

