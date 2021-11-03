Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE:BKH traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. 320,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

