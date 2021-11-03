First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $103.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.65. 1,670,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

