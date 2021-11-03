Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €12.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.53 ($14.75).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €12.74 ($14.99). 27,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.32 and its 200-day moving average is €10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of €12.49 ($14.69).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.