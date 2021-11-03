Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $400.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE CRL traded down $8.32 on Tuesday, hitting $431.95. The stock had a trading volume of 428,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,298. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.54 and a 200-day moving average of $387.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

